ODDSworks Partners with BetMGM to Deliver Industry-Leading Gaming Content in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ODDSworks, Inc., a North American leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, announced today that it has partnered with BetMGM.

ODDSworks Partners with BetMGM to Deliver Industry-Leading Gaming Content in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West

BetMGM is a world-class, U.S. based sports betting and online iGaming company. ODDSworks will deliver its proprietary and third-party content through their BETguard™ Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia in 2022.

"We are pleased to be partnering to provide our unique, proven game content via the versatile BETguard™ platform to BetMGM" commented ODDSworks president, Larry DeMar. "We look forward to working with BetMGM and to grow our respective operations. BetMGM is a hugely respected and admired brand. They are also a great business partner."

About ODDSworks™

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, ODDSworks specializes in delivering world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets.

The BETguard™ RGS platform processes over $2 Billion annually in wagering and is approved under GLI-19 regulations. It will power the ODDSworks games as they expand with each new market. ODDSworks is integrating with all major online casinos and provides their unique, market-proven game library to operators.

The ODDSworks game portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features. ODDSworks team brings almost 100 years of gaming experience to the table. ODDSWorks is owned and operated by gaming pros who know the industry and its player's inside out.

CONTACT: Steven De Mar, (312) 337 - 7777, steven@oddsworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oddsworks-partners-with-betmgm-to-deliver-industry-leading-gaming-content-in-michigan-new-jersey-pennsylvania-and-west-virginia-301602159.html

SOURCE ODDSworks, Inc.