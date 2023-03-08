D.C.- based filmmaker streams documentary shortabout Black female gangster crowned Queen of the Underworld

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Women's History Month, award-winning filmmaker Robin Hamilton releases her newest documentary short about a risk-taker and ruler-breaker who refused to live on anyone's terms but her own.

Odessa's Reign tells the story of the "Queen of the Underworld": a Black, lesbian gangster who ran the most lucrative gambling ring in D.C. in the 1930s, 40s and 50s, while keeping the D.C. police in her back pocket.

A little know historical figure with a big rap sheet, Odessa's story explores how an African American woman, born in a time with limited options, leveraged her incredible mind and quick wit to become one of the wealthiest women in Washington, D.C. "running numbers", which was the lottery before it was legal.

The 'Numbers Game' was popular among many, especially African Americans, looking for a way to get ahead financially when opportunities were scarce.

"I wanted to release this film during Women's History Month because I believe Odessa's story shows what happens when you have extraordinary talent – and no place to use it. This film is not about glorifying crime. It's about how one woman refused to be cowed by society's rules and would go to any length to taste the American Dream," Hamilton explains.

A biography woven with a cautionary tale, this 30-minute film delves into the life of a complicated woman who challenged the idea of what a lady could be, and what risks she was willing to take to get what she wanted.

Odessa's Reign is now streaming live. You can purchase your ticket and watch here.

About the director:

Robin Hamilton is a 4 time-Emmy-award-winning television host, producer, and moderator for town halls and forums. She is the founder and principal of the ARound Robin Production Company, where she creates videos for non-profits to help with fundraising, marketing, and messaging.

Working at the intersection of media and policy, Ms. Hamilton's work is guided by the principle of providing information that can promote transformation.

She has directed four documentary films about pioneering female leaders, including This Little Light of Mine: The Legacy of Fannie Lou Hamer which chronicles the life of famed civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer. Odessa's Reign is her fourth film.

To learn more about the director, visit https://www.aroundrobin.com/

Contact: Robin N. Hamilton

Robin@RobinHamilton.com

(202) 968-3659

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odessas-reign-301765160.html

SOURCE ARound Robin Production Company, LLC