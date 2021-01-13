Odgers Berndtson Recruits Dr. Robert F. Smith as President of Government Operations of BWX Technologies

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson, a leading global executive search firm, is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Dr. Robert (Rob) F. Smith as President of Government Operations of BWX Technologies (BWXT). In this newly created position reporting to Rex Geveden, BWXT's president and chief executive officer, Smith will be responsible for all of BWXT's U.S.-based nuclear business lines that report through the nuclear operations and nuclear services segments, including the company's work for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration, NASA and other government customers.

Rex Geveden, BWXT's CEO commented, "Rob's impressive technical and management credentials and sustained record of success in the aerospace and defense markets demonstrate his value to BWXT as we pursue new avenues of growth and exceptional operational performance."

Jon Barney, Managing Partner, Aerospace, Defense & National Security Practice of Odgers Berndtson, said of Smith's appointment to the BWXT executive management team, "Rob Smith's deep expertise in Aerospace, Defense, and National Security and his previous global business experience with Lockheed Martin, as well as with the National Security Agency (NSA), makes him a uniquely qualified successful candidate. We were delighted to help BWXT with its search for an innovative and transformational executive to lead this new position as the firm develops future value for its customers."

Smith was most recently vice president and general manager for Lockheed Martin's Radar and Sensors Systems Market Segment, where he had full responsibility for a multi-billion-dollar business with revenue from a broad portfolio of programs and products across 45 countries. Prior to joining Lockheed Martin in 2008, he was vice president of Nantero's Government Business Unit before it was acquired by Lockheed Martin. He also worked for the National Security Agency in multiple operations, engineering and leadership positions.

Smith holds a doctorate in chemical engineering from Auburn University and a Master of Business Administration from Johns Hopkins University. He has been published multiple times and has been awarded numerous patents.

Commented Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson U.S., "Thanks to Jon Barney's leadership and deep knowledge of the Aerospace, Defense, and National Security industry, Odgers was able to recruit an executive with unparalleled global experience to take on a newly created position."

About Odgers Berndtson

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

