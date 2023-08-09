|
09.08.2023 13:04:46
ODP Corp. Boosts FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, The ODP Corp. (ODP) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023, while lowering annual sales outlook.
For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.00 to $5.30 per share on revenues of about $8 billion.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5.10 per share on revenues between $8.0 billion and $8.4 billion.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expectthe company to report earnings of $4.96 per share on sales of $8.20 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Office Depot Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Office Depot Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street beendet Handel fester -- ATX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Donnerstagshandel schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verzeichnete. Am US-Aktienmarkt gab es eine positive Tendenz. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag Pluszeichen.