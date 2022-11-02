02.11.2022 12:18:01

ODP Q3 Profit Down, Backs FY22 Outlook; To Buy Back $1 Bln Shares

(RTTNews) - ODP Corp. (ODP), a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income declined to $67 million from last year's $101 million.

Earnings per share were $1.35, down from $1.85 a year ago.

Net income from continuing operations was $67 million or $1.36 per share, compared to $73 million or $1.33 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $73 million or $1.48 per share, compared to $96 million or $1.76 per share a year ago.

Total reported sales were $2.172 billion, flat versus the prior year's $2.179 billion.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization, available through year end 2025, replacing its prior $600 million authorization.

The new authorization is expected to be completed by year-end 2025.

ODP also reconfirmed its outlook for the balance of the fiscal year.

The company previously said it expects fiscal 2022 sales to be in the range of $8.45 billion- $8.60 billion and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.10 - $4.50.

ODP had adjusted earnings of $4.28 per share in the previous year with sales of $8.465 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Office Depot Inc.mehr Nachrichten