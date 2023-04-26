O'Dwyer's: Bianchi Ranks #2 in Top Detroit PR Firms in Automotive

TROY, Mich., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyer's, a public relations trade publication long considered the "Bible" of the industry, has ranked Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. – a metro Detroit-based public relations agency that specializes in the automotive and mobility technology sector – among the top independent PR firms in several categories.

O'Dwyer's latest rankings put Bianchi PR at #2 among Detroit-area based independent PR firms and #11 nationally in the automotive / transportation sector.

The mobility PR agency is one of only two firms headquartered in metro Detroit that is ranked in the top 25 nationally, based on 2022 billings, in this automotive / transportation PR specialization.

Also, in its 2023 listings, O'Dwyer's ranked Bianchi PR as the #2 independent PR firm headquartered in the metro Detroit area and #24 among independent PR firms based in the Midwest.

The rise in the firm's rankings, according to founder and president Jim Bianchi, came as the firm increased revenues in 2022 by more than 34 percent, despite a challenging and supply-chain-constrained automotive market.

"This unprecedented growth is a testament to the unmatched expertise of our staff, the loyalty of our long-standing clients, and new engagements in the emerging electric vehicle and automated driving systems supplier space," Bianchi said. "As a result, our firm's 30th year was its best year so far."

The 2023 O'Dwyer's rankings published this week are the publication's 54th annual effort.

About Bianchi PR

Bianchi PR offers unmatched expertise in business-to-business public relations for automotive, commercial vehicle and mobility technology suppliers, including new entrants with enabling technologies for electric vehicles, autonomous/ADAS vehicles and connected vehicles.

Founded in 1992, Bianchi PR's team believes in helping innovators to make mobility, and the world, better: smarter, safer, cleaner, more efficient, more comfortable and more fun.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are Adient, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Rolls-Royce Power Systems/mtu brand, SAE International, Schaeffler Group, Vitesco Technologies and Yanfeng.

The firm's experience also includes work with automotive technology companies such as AEye, ZF, TRW, Valeo, Johnson Controls and Ibeo Automotive Systems, as well as consulting firms and industry trade organizations such as the Automotive Industry Action Group, the Center for Automotive Research and the Steel Market Development Institute.

As the Detroit affiliate for the Public Relations Global Network, the firm also offers expert, on-the-ground PR support in some 70 major markets around the world. For more information, visit www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

