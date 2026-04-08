Odyssey Marine Exploration Aktie
WKN DE: A2AEZV / ISIN: US6761182012
|
08.04.2026 18:01:51
Odyssey Marine Shares Surge 90% On American Ocean Merger Deal
(RTTNews) - Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) shares surged 90.62 percent, up $0.7515 to $1.5830 on Wednesday, after the company agreed to merge with American Ocean Minerals Corporation in a transaction valuing the combined company at about $1 billion.
The stock is currently trading at $1.5830, above its previous close of $0.8315, after opening at $2.0750 on the Nasdaq. Shares traded in a range of $1.34 to $2.13 during the session, with volume exploding to 212.74 million shares, far above the average daily volume of 956,185.
The all-stock merger includes more than $150 million in private placement financing and follows AOMC's earlier $75 million pre-public funding round. The combined company is expected to operate as American Ocean Minerals and trade under the ticker AOMC, while Odyssey plans a 25-for-1 reverse stock split before closing. Former Tom Albanese will serve as chairman of the merged business. Odyssey Marine's 52-week range is $0.28 to $4.43.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc
|1,25
|50,33%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWaffenruhe in Nahost wackelt: ATX schwach -- DAX fällt unter 24.000 Punkte -- US-Börsen schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich klar im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Verluste. Die US-Börsen dürften tiefer in den Handelstag starten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.