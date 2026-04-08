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Odyssey Marine Exploration Aktie

Odyssey Marine Exploration für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AEZV / ISIN: US6761182012

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08.04.2026 18:01:51

Odyssey Marine Shares Surge 90% On American Ocean Merger Deal

(RTTNews) - Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) shares surged 90.62 percent, up $0.7515 to $1.5830 on Wednesday, after the company agreed to merge with American Ocean Minerals Corporation in a transaction valuing the combined company at about $1 billion.

The stock is currently trading at $1.5830, above its previous close of $0.8315, after opening at $2.0750 on the Nasdaq. Shares traded in a range of $1.34 to $2.13 during the session, with volume exploding to 212.74 million shares, far above the average daily volume of 956,185.

The all-stock merger includes more than $150 million in private placement financing and follows AOMC's earlier $75 million pre-public funding round. The combined company is expected to operate as American Ocean Minerals and trade under the ticker AOMC, while Odyssey plans a 25-for-1 reverse stock split before closing. Former Tom Albanese will serve as chairman of the merged business. Odyssey Marine's 52-week range is $0.28 to $4.43.

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