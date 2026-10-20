Odyssey Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A411C3 / ISIN: US67613T1043
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20.10.2026 13:50:24
Odyssey Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Phase 2a Ulcerative Colitis Results
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc. (ODTX) announced data from the completed induction period of its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating OD-001 in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
The trial included 56 efficacy-evaluable patients who received either 10 mg or 20 mg twice daily dosing over a 12-week induction period.
OD-001 met the trial's primary endpoint of change from baseline in modified Mayo score at the end of induction at Week 12.
In the pooled 20 mg twice-daily group of 41 participants, clinical remission, clinical response, and symptomatic remission were achieved in 27%, 61%, and 49% of patients, respectively. In the 10 mg twice-daily group of 15 participants, the corresponding rates were 20%, 40%, and 27%, respectively.
The high correlation between treatment outcomes and changes in inflammatory biomarkers, mucosal transcriptomic signatures, and histologic disease activity strengthens the previously established clinical proof of concept for OD-001 and provides biological evidence consistent with RIPK2 scaffolding inhibition, the company stated.
In pre-market hours, ODTX was trading at $17.80, down 1.66 percent on the Nasdaq.
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