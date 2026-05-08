Odyssey Therapeutics Prices Upsized IPO Of 15.50 Mln Shares At $18/shr

(RTTNews) - Odyssey Therapeutics Inc. announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 15.50 million shares of common stock at $18.00 per share. The company has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.33 million shares at the same price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

In addition to the IPO, Odyssey disclosed a concurrent private placement of about 1.39 million shares of common stock to an affiliate of TPG Life Sciences Innovations. These shares were sold at the same $18.00 per share offering price.

Gross proceeds from the IPO and private placement, before deducting underwriting discounts, placement agent fees, and offering expenses, are expected to total approximately $304 million. All shares are being offered directly by Odyssey.

Odyssey's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 8, 2026, under the ticker symbol ODTX. The offering is anticipated to close on or about May 11, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.