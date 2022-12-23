Oerlikon is investing in its Surface Solutions business with a new state-of-the-art assembly and production site in Switzerland

Pfaeffikon, SZ and Hausen/Lupfig, Aargau, Switzerland December 23, 2022 Oerlikon, a global leader in surface technology, polymer processing and additive manufacturing, is planning a new state-of-the-art assembly and production site for its surface solutions and equipment businesses. The Groups current locations in Wohlen, Dottikon and Winterthur will be merged at the Reichhold Campus in the canton of Aargau. With this investment, Oerlikon is affirming its commitment to Switzerland as a business location.

Oerlikon is developing a new, attractive site on the Reichhold Campus in Hausen/Lupfig together with HIAG Immobilien Schweiz AG. This state-of-the-art site will provide customers with Oerlikon Metco thermal spray solutions, including equipment assembling and production services. The new location will enable further improvements in productivity and more optimized operational processes to ensure the continued first-class products and services that customers have come to expect from Oerlikon. The Campus Reichhold site, spread across a total of around 14 500 m2 of production and office space, will also serve as a sales and distribution center for the materials product line, house an IT competence center, and offer around 230 employees an attractive workplace. A strong focus will be placed on sustainability and innovative approaches to future-oriented energy, mobility and utilization concepts.

The application for the building is planned to be submitted in the Summer of 2023. Construction is scheduled to start in the Spring of 2024, and the new location is expected to be ready for moving in from mid-2025 onward. At the current sites, all activities and work will continue as usual. According to the current plan, the move will begin in the summer of 2025 and will take place gradually to ensure the continued processing of all customer orders.

About Oerlikon

Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. The Groups solutions and comprehensive services, together with its advanced materials, improve and maximize the performance, function, design and sustainability of its customers products and manufacturing processes in key industries. Pioneering technology for decades, everything Oerlikon invents and does is guided by its passion to support customers goals and foster a sustainable world. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two divisions Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 12 000 employees at 202 locations in 37 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.65 billion in 2021.



About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.87 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 815,000 m² with currently 61 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.07 billion. The portfolio comprises 45 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.