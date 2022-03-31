|
31.03.2022 12:31:05
Oerlikon Publishes Sustainability Report 2021
|
OC Oerlikon
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Pfäffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland - March 31, 2022 - Oerlikon has published today its Sustainability Report 2021, outlining the progress and achievements of the company in environmental, social and governance topics.
'Sustainability is an inherent part of our strategy and technologies, which is reflected in our solutions for customers and in our own operations,' said Georg Stausberg, Chief Sustainability Officer and CEO of Oerlikon's Polymer Processing Solutions Division. 'On our journey toward our 2030 targets, I am very pleased that we have made excellent progress in our sustainability achievements, initiatives and processes in 2021, especially against the challenging COVID-19 pandemic backdrop.'
In 2021, Oerlikon demonstrated that it was well equipped to respond swiftly and effectively to the pandemic to ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of its employees, customers, vendors and communities, and with minimal disruption to its operations and business.
In Oerlikon's approach to sustainable innovation, collaboration remains a hallmark as the company remains focused on extending tool life, reducing fuel consumption in cars and airplanes, improving textile machinery efficiency, increasing recycling of fibers and materials and pioneering future technologies. In the report, there are many case studies and examples of how Oerlikon continues to help customers with cost-effective and climate-friendly solutions and services to build their business in key markets.
'We will continue to engineer solutions that contribute to a more sustainable planet, and further work on our environmental, social and governance performance in our operations in pursuit of the 2030 targets we have set for ourselves,' added Georg Stausberg. 'We recognize the need to implement improvements on an ongoing basis - that sustainability is not a sprint toward the finish line but a continuum on our journey to make Oerlikon a more sustainable and responsible company for all our stakeholders.'
Please find the online and PDF (download) version of the report on Oerlikon's website: oerlikon.com/sustainabilityreport-2021
About Oerlikon
For further information, please contact:
Disclaimer
The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon's control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon's financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OC Oerlikon
|Churerstrasse 120
|CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 360 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 58 360 91 96
|E-mail:
|info@oerlikon.com
|Internet:
|www.oerlikon.com
|ISIN:
|CH0000816824
|Valor:
|863037
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1316963
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1316963 31.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AGmehr Nachrichten
|
31.03.22
|Oerlikon Publishes Sustainability Report 2021 (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Oerlikon veröffentlicht Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2021 (EQS Group)
|
29.03.22
|Invitation to Oerlikon Capital Markets Day on May 17, 2022 (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|Strong growth and margin expansion in both divisions; expected to continue in 2022. CEO Roland Fischer stepping down for private reasons; Michael Suess will assume Executive Chair role. (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|Jahresergebnis 2021 (EQS Group)
|
23.02.22
|Technische Universität München und Oerlikon gründen gemeinsames Institut (EQS Group)
|
23.02.22
|Technical University of Munich (TUM) and Oerlikon Jointly Founding an AM Institute (EQS Group)
|
17.02.22
|If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link to immediately delete my data (EQS Group)