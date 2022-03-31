Oerlikon Publishes Sustainability Report 2021

Oerlikon has published today its Sustainability Report 2021, outlining the progress and achievements of the company in environmental, social and governance topics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005538/en/

"Sustainability is an inherent part of our strategy and technologies, which is reflected in our solutions for customers and in our own operations,” said Georg Stausberg, Chief Sustainability Officer and CEO of Oerlikon’s Polymer Processing Solutions Division. "On our journey toward our 2030 targets, I am very pleased that we have made excellent progress in our sustainability achievements, initiatives and processes in 2021, especially against the challenging COVID-19 pandemic backdrop.”

In 2021, Oerlikon demonstrated that it was well equipped to respond swiftly and effectively to the pandemic to ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of its employees, customers, vendors and communities, and with minimal disruption to its operations and business.

In Oerlikon’s approach to sustainable innovation, collaboration remains a hallmark as the company remains focused on extending tool life, reducing fuel consumption in cars and airplanes, improving textile machinery efficiency, increasing recycling of fibers and materials and pioneering future technologies. In the report, there are many case studies and examples of how Oerlikon continues to help customers with cost-effective and climate-friendly solutions and services to build their business in key markets.

"We will continue to engineer solutions that contribute to a more sustainable planet, and further work on our environmental, social and governance performance in our operations in pursuit of the 2030 targets we have set for ourselves,” added Georg Stausberg. "We recognize the need to implement improvements on an ongoing basis – that sustainability is not a sprint toward the finish line but a continuum on our journey to make Oerlikon a more sustainable and responsible company for all our stakeholders.”

Please find the online and PDF (download) version of the report on Oerlikon’s website: oerlikon.com/sustainabilityreport-2021

About Oerlikon

Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. The Group’s solutions and comprehensive services, together with its advanced materials, improve and maximize the performance, function, design and sustainability of its customers’ products and manufacturing processes in key industries. Pioneering technology for decades, everything Oerlikon invents and does is guided by its passion to support customers’ goals and foster a sustainable world. Headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two Divisions – Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 11 800 employees at 207 locations in 38 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.65 billion in 2021.

Disclaimer

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon together with its affiliates, hereinafter referred to as "Oerlikon”, has made great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this document. However, Oerlikon makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. Neither Oerlikon nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person connected or otherwise associated with Oerlikon, shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document.

The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon’s control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon’s financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005538/en/