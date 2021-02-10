Össur will be carbon neutral in 2021

Company On Track to Achieve Environmental Milestone During 50th Anniversary Year

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Össur (Nasdaq: OSSR), a global leader in the orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) industry with a rich history of ground-breaking innovations, announced today that the company will be carbon neutral in 2021, its 50th anniversary year. Originally founded in February 1971, the company has demonstrated successful growth since its initial public listing in 1999.

A leading innovator in the prosthetics and bracing and supports field, Össur has been actively working towards a carbon neutral operation. In 2021, the company will be carbon neutral for energy and fuel consumption, waste generation, business travel, transportation of goods, and electricity consumption of finished goods suppliers. This represents direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1 and 2) and selected Scope 3 emissions, according to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

"We care about the environment and take our responsibility seriously. We have been actively working on establishing a good overview of the Company's carbon footprint and are proud to commemorate the Company's 50th anniversary by becoming carbon neutral," said Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO of Össur, who has led the company for 25 years. "As part of our larger commitment to sustainability, we are contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Climate Action is one of four UN Sustainable Development Goals we have chosen to focus on. The others are Good Health & Well-being, Gender Equality, and Responsible Consumption and Production."

Össur will continue to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, source all electricity from renewable sources and offset remaining emissions by supporting emission reduction projects. The company has partnered with First Climate, a leading service provider of carbon emissions management, to achieve carbon neutrality in 2021.

"As a company, Össur remains focused on supporting a better quality of life for all, not only through excellent products and services but also through our contribution to social responsibility and sustainable development. As much as we have already accomplished over the past fifty years, we aspire to do even more as we continue to help people live a life without limitations," Sigurdsson said.

