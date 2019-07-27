OEwaves Awarded ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D Certifications, Reflects Company's Commitment to Quality Management

PASADENA, Calif., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OEwaves, Inc., a leader in microwave photonic technologies and sensor products, announced today that the company has passed the rigorous audits required to receive ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certifications for its Quality Management System. The registration is in respect to the company's scope of "Research, Design, and Manufacturing of Photonic Components and Engineering Services in the Aerospace Industry."

These globally recognized standards establish a framework for organizations to build robust quality management systems that provide reliable products and services for end customers. ISO 9001:2015 is the quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to provide a benchmark for all types of manufacturers. AS9100 is a supplement to the ISO 9001:2015 designed specifically to address the specific requirements necessary to work with the aviation, space, and defense industries.

"These certifications reflect our sustained commitment to providing our customers with the highest-performing, compact photonic devices," said Dr. Skip Williams, Chief Executive Officer at OEwaves. "The AS9100D certification enables us to apply our advanced capabilities in future communications, sensing, and navigation in the aviation, space, and defense industries, which will result in ground-breaking technologies that improve our world."

About OEwaves

OEwaves, Inc., founded in 2000, is headquartered in Pasadena, California, USA. The company develops and offers state-of-the-art technologies and products in support of communications, sensing, RADAR/LIDAR, stable clocking, and test and measurement systems for military and commercial markets. OEwaves maintains an Intellectual Property Portfolio of over 124 cases in 20 Patent Families and occupies 22,000 square feet of space, including a 3,000 square foot class 10K clean room. For additional information, please visit http://www.oewaves.com, http://www.twitter.com/OEwaves.

