Ofcom Investigates Meta Over Instagram Instants Safety Compliance

(RTTNews) - The U.K. communications regulator Ofcom said Tuesday it has opened an investigation into whether Meta Platforms (META) failed to comply with its Online Safety Act duties before launching Instagram Instants.

Instants, launched in May, allows users to share content that disappears after being viewed.

Ofcom is investigating whether Meta conducted adequate illegal-content and children's risk assessments before launching the feature.

The UK Online Safety Act requires tech companies to assess and mitigate illegal content risks, while platforms accessible to children must additionally protect minors from harmful exposure.

If Ofcom finds a breach, it can instruct Meta to take remedial action and impose a fine of up to £18 million or 10% of qualifying worldwide revenue, whichever is greater.

On the Nasdaq, Meta shares closed up 1.90% at $741.90 on Monday.