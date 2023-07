Ofcom investigates Virgin Media over complaints contracts hard to cancel

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Media regulator also plans to name and shame telecoms firms not offering vulnerable customers cheaper dealsOfcom has launched an investigation into Virgin Media after complaints it is making it difficult for customers to cancel, as the media regulator prepares to name and shame telecoms companies lagging behind in offering financially stretched customers cheaper deals.Ofcom said it was concerned about the number of complaints from customers saying it was difficult to leave Virgin Media, which has about 6 million broadband and pay-TV users and is a part of the larger Virgin Media O2 business. Continue reading...