Ofcom urged to investigate Virgin Media broadband contracts

Terms and conditions allow firm to raise bills at any time and by an unlimited amount, Which? claimsVirgin Media is facing calls for the telecoms watchdog to urgently investigate the legality of its broadband contracts, under which it can increase bills at any time and by unlimited amounts.The consumer champion Which? has concluded that Virgin Media's terms and conditions may amount to unfair contract terms and could be in breach of the Consumer Rights Act. It has written to Ofcom calling on it to intervene.