|
12.10.2023 11:45:00
Off 65% From Its All-Time Highs, Is SoFi Stock a Can't-Miss Fintech Buy Right Now?
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) hit the public markets firing on all cylinders. The fintech start-up joined the stock market during the height of the pandemic bubble, going public through a special purpose acquisition company. It then went on an acquisition spree, buying fintech software and a consumer bank to increase the number of financial products it could offer consumers. After hitting $25 a share in short order, SoFi has trended lower in recent years along with most other fintech stocks. Today, its shares are still off 65% from all-time highs. But if you look at the underlying business, it's growing like gangbusters and attracting tons of depositors, giving the company the wherewithal to make new loans. Does that make the fintech start-up a buy at these depressed prices? Let's investigate. SoFi began by refinancing student loans, and it still operates a student loan business, but it has added a plethora of other financial services. These include personal loans, mortgages, investing services, credit cards, and personal-finance help all in a single mobile application. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.