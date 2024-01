Off-peak tube and rail fare trial to start on Fridays in London

Three-month scheme to try to tempt back passengers since Covid lockdowns will begin in March Transport for London will trial lower, off-peak fares on Fridays on the tube and rail services in the capital to try to tempt back passengers who have stayed at home since the pandemic lockdowns.Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said the trial would begin in March and last for three months. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel