OFF-SAT, a saturated fat reduction technology from Duas Rodas, featured among the most innovative food ingredients of 2020

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, for the fourth consecutive year, ingredients from the multinational Duas Rodas feature among the most innovative in Brazil, according to Food Ingredients Innovation Awards. The award aims to promote innovation and recognise the creation of products from the sector that offer benefits to consumers.

Associated with growing health and indulgence movements, Off-SAT is an exclusive technology that enables a reduction of up to 90% in saturated fat in laminated, extruded or moulded biscuits.

Without altering the flavour, aroma or crispiness of the standard biscuit, the technology offers a vital alternative to the industry regarding nutritional food labelling, which highlights the large amount of fat and other ingredients in the final product.

Made with naturally-sourced ingredients, the solution acts in combination with the use of vegetable oils that have a more healthy appeal, and can produce formulations with fewer calories but with proteins and fibre. It has no polyols, allergens, colourings or GMOs.

Steven Rumsey, Director of Innovation and Technology at Duas Rodas, stresses that this excellent result acknowledges the work of the team of specialists focused on aspects of functionality and superior flavour in line with the global market needs.

The exclusive saturated fat replacement technology is the result of two years' work undertaken by the specialists, which conducted in-depth studies on new raw material technologies as well as tests, assessments, comparisons and stability observations and performance in use.

OFF-SAT is the result of the synergy between ingredients and technologies, and retains the same sensory attributes, structure and shelf life as the standard formulations that use saturated fat.

"For us, innovation is the main driver of business competitiveness and sustainability, an assertive strategy that we are reinforcing by bringing this exclusive technology to the market," said Rosemeri Francener, International Business Director.

With more than 10,000 customers in over 30 countries, Duas Rodas offers 3,000 items, including aromas, natural extracts, condiments, additives, ice-cream products, chocolate and confectionery. Established in Brazil by German immigrants 95 years ago, the company has seven factories in Latin America. It has products with international certifications such as Kosher, Halal, Organic Products and Fair for Life, in addition to FSSC 22000 and SMETA.

