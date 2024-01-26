|
26.01.2024 16:00:18
Offer for Subscription - Update
FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION - UPDATE
26 JANUARY 2024
The Company published a prospectus on 15 November 2023, ("the Prospectus") containing an offer for subscription of up to £20 million with an over-allotment facility for a further £5 million through the subscription of up to a maximum of 50 million ordinary shares of 1p each ("the Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in the Prospectus.
The Directors are pleased to announce that they have been advised that, on the basis of the applications now received and assuming that they are all accepted, the Offer has been over subscribed and is, therefore, closed to further applications.
Completed applications, including the receipt of cleared funds in respect of such applications, will be accepted under the Offer on a first-come, first-served basis.
Investors whose applications are received after 26 January 2024 are likely, therefore, to have their subscription returned in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
