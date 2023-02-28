|
28.02.2023 08:00:00
Offer Update
28 FEBRUARY 2023
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION UPDATE
Further to the announcement made by Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) on 12 January 2023 in conjunction with Northern 2 VCT PLC and Northern 3 VCT PLC, in respect of the offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2022/23 tax year, the Company announces that its offer of new ordinary shares to raise a total of up to £6.0 million is now fully subscribed and no further applications will be accepted.
The offers by Northern 2 VCT PLC and Northern 3 VCT PLC to raise a total of up to £6.0 million each in the 2022/23 tax year remain open for subscription and will close when fully subscribed, but in any case, no later than 12 noon on 31 March 2023.
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Northern Venture Trust PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Northern Venture Trust PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Northern Venture Trust PLC
|0,56
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel auf rotem Terrain -- ATX beendet Handel in Gewinnzone -- DAX letztendlich knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt fassten im Handelsverlauf Mut. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung verhalten. In den USA wagten sich die Anleger am Dienstag nicht so ganz aus der Reserve. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost.