Offer Update

23 March 2023

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION UPDATE

Further to the announcement made by Northern 3 VCT PLC ("the Company”) on 12 January 2023 in conjunction with Northern Venture Trust PLC and Northern 2 VCT PLC in respect of the offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2022/23 tax year, the Company announces that its offer of new ordinary shares to raise a total of up to £6.0 million is now fully subscribed and no further applications will be accepted.

The offers by Northern Venture Trust PLC and Northern 2 VCT PLC are both closed.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

