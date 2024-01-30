|
30.01.2024 16:30:17
Offer Update
FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION - UPDATE
30 JANUARY 2024
The Company published a prospectus on 13 October 2023, ("the Prospectus") containing an offer for subscription of up to £20 million with an over-allotment facility for a further £10 million through the subscription of up to a maximum of 70 million ordinary shares of 1p each ("the Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in the Prospectus.
The Directors are pleased to announce that they have been advised that, on the basis of the applications now received and assuming that they are all accepted, the Offer has been over subscribed.
Completed applications, including the receipt of cleared funds in respect of such applications, will be accepted under the Offer on a first-come, first-served basis.
Investors whose applications are received after 30 January 2024 are likely, therefore, to have their subscription returned in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
