Offer Update

8 MARCH 2024

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION – UPDATE

Further to the announcement made by Northern 2 VCT PLC ("the Company”) on 18 September 2023 in conjunction with Northern Venture Trust PLC and Northern 3 VCT PLC in respect of the offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2023/24 tax year, the Company announces that its offer of new ordinary shares to raise a total of up to £20.0 million is now fully subscribed and no further applications will be accepted.

The offer by Northern Venture Trust PLC to raise a total of up to £20.0 million closed to further applications on 23 February 2024. The offer by Northern 3 VCT PLC to raise a total of up to £20.0 million in the 2023/24 tax year remains open for subscription and will close when fully subscribed, but in any case, no later than 12 noon on 28 March 2024 and subject to the Directors’ right to close the offer at any time.

Enquiries:

James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

