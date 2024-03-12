Offer Update

|
12 MARCH 2023
NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC
OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION UPDATE
Further to the announcement made by Northern 3 VCT PLC ("the Company”) on 18 September 2023 in conjunction with Northern Venture Trust PLC and Northern 2 VCT PLC in respect of the offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2023/24 tax year, the Company announces that its offer of new ordinary shares to raise a total of up to £20.0 million is now fully subscribed and no further applications will be accepted.
The offers by Northern Venture Trust PLC and Northern 2 VCT PLC are now both closed to further applications.
Enquiries:
James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.
