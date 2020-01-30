Offerpad Completes First Year in Raleigh Market

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate tech innovator and pioneer Offerpad, celebrated its first anniversary in Raleigh in January. The tech-enabled home buyer and seller became available to consumers in the area starting January 2019, during the company's second year of a very successful tenure in Charlotte—considered among the top five iBuyer markets by transaction count.

Raleigh has been a reliable market for Offerpad; it operates in 87 cities across eastern North Carolina. Current cities include Clayton, Knightdale, and Raleigh proper. The company works with townhomes, condos, and single-family homes in both selling and buying. These are generally homes that range between 1,000 to 3,400 in square footage, worth $75,000 to $500,000, and include three to five bedrooms—but Offerpad appraises and presents offers on homes in Raleigh with varying specifications.

Founded in Arizona in 2015, Offerpad began to carve a niche in single-family residential real estate. iBuying is now gaining considerable traction and attention among consumers nationwide and especially in the Raleigh and Charlotte markets. Five years later, the modern home selling method is only a part of what Offerpad provides to allow people the best real estate experience possible.

"One year in, Offerpad is working all throughout the Raleigh-Durham metro area," said Kyle Rush, the company's Carolinas market director. "We will soon be expanding south into the Sanford area which will increase our footprint from Raleigh, south to Pinehurst, and over to Fayetteville—we will have the largest footprint of all iBuyers in the Carolinas market."

Offerpad is present today in about 800 cities across the country, including nearly 300 cities in the Carolinas; it also operates in the Charlotte market stretching into the Fort Mill and Rock Hill areas of South Carolina—as well as upstate areas including Greenville and Spartanburg. In these places, the company offers its signature iBuyer home selling solution as well as additional options including creative consumer home buying options, home loans, home customization, renovations, and more. In addition, Offerpad is now powering Keller Offers, the iBuyer division of Keller Williams—this partnership has been live in Raleigh as of December 2019.

Offerpad has reached significant milestones during its first year in Raleigh, both locally and around the country:

Launched in Raleigh in January 2019

in Now available in 87 cities and towns in the Raleigh area

94 percent customer satisfaction nationwide

Added solutions for home buyers: Instant Own and Buyer Boost

Partnership with Keller Offers

Expansion of Offerpad's Homebuilder Alliance program

Offerpad's operations in Raleigh are always advancing as the company looks to provide the best way for residents of the Triangle area and beyond to buy and sell a home.

About Offerpad

Offerpad is a leading technology and real estate company with a mission to provide the best way to buy and sell a home. Leading with firsthand real estate experience and utilizing powerful technology developed in-house, Offerpad provides direct home offers to deliver modern, consumer-centric home buying and selling solutions that help more people move freely. On average, Offerpad receives a new offer request from homeowners every 30 seconds and acquires a home every 20 minutes throughout regular business hours. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in 800 cities and counting. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

Media Contact: David Stephan, (602) 825-3135, david.stephan@offerpad.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/offerpad-completes-first-year-in-raleigh-market-300995912.html

SOURCE Offerpad