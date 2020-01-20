Offerpad Launches in Birmingham and Jacksonville Following an Eventful 2019

PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After jointly announcing its intentions in November 2019 with Keller Offers, real estate tech innovator Offerpad is now available to residents of Birmingham, Alabama and Jacksonville, Florida. The companies become the first national iBuyers to serve Alabama homeowners and buyers. Also, Offerpad is now in its third major Florida market. The moves were announced in late 2019 following a year full of diverse development by Offerpad which has helped it reach real estate consumers and build on its promise to "provide the best way to buy and sell a home."

In 2019, Offerpad achieved additional market launches, investor financing, key leadership hires, strategic partnerships, and made product innovation announcements. It completed a headquarters move and was awarded new national and local business, tech, workplace, and leadership recognitions. Offerpad chief marketing officer, Darrin Shamo said, "The company remains intensely focused on improving its value proposition in residential real estate and has decisively–but carefully–taken these steps forward in order to be a resource to home consumers who seek control and convenience in their real estate experiences."

Innovative Offerings

Offerpad unveiled Offerpad Greenhouse, the company's research and development arm, and announced several new solutions for home buyers: Instant Own, Buyer Boost, and an innovative home customization tool. The company also optimized its Homebuilder Alliance program by adding consumer benefits and enhancing processes as well as partnering with more top builders around the country.

In 2019, Offerpad announced a partnership with Keller Offers. Under the mutual agreement, Offerpad is the acting facilitator for Keller Williams agents' instant home offers. To provide this service, Keller Williams real estate agents received iBuyer training and the joint services have rolled out in Offerpad's current markets with more planned for 2020, including Birmingham and Jacksonville.

Internal Growth

Throughout 2019, Offerpad hired for key leadership positions: chief financial officer, chief human resources officer, and national director of homebuilder alliances, among others. In all, the company continued its rapid hire rate growing another 20 percent in employee count.

Offerpad's executives, leaders and teams were recognized with many new awards including five Stevies for Customer Service. Its new headquarters was also recognized by multiple outlets for its unique features and style.

Market Expansion

The company expanded to four new markets throughout 2019. Offerpad adopts a conservative, strategic approach to market expansion; the company prioritizes broadening its footprint in existing markets and launched in four new metro areas: Austin, Houston, Raleigh, and San Antonio. In total, Offerpad's real estate solutions are currently available in nearly 800 cities and towns following the company's expansions into the Birmingham and Jacksonville metro areas, which add about 60 municipalities.

Birmingham Launch

Together, Offerpad and Keller Offers have become the first among national iBuyers to take solutions to Alabama and help people sell their home in Birmingham. Homeowners can now go directly to Offerpad to receive an offer for their home within 24 hours of request. This convenient service is also available now through Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count and the U.S. leader in units and sales volume. Keller Williams clients can now sell their home with the help of their agent through Keller Offers, powered by Offerpad. The companies are currently available to home sellers in 23 towns and cities in the metro area.

Keller Offers chief operations officer, Gayln Ziegler said, "Our agents are excited and ready to meet the demands of consumers in Birmingham with our robust iBuyer offering. And, this launch is the start of the next phase in our expansion. This partnership enables us to provide an iBuyer offering to more consumers, in more market sizes, while leveraging KW's No.1 agent count footprint within the U.S."

Jacksonville Launch

Offerpad is also now open in its third Florida market, Jacksonville. The company initially provided buying and selling solutions to Florida in 2015 with Orlando and Tampa expansion only a few months after the company was founded. Offerpad is available to the numerous Jacksonville-area residents, as the company serves 35 cities in the area. It is now serving homeowners in over 200 Florida cities. Keller Offers will be available as an option to Jacksonville residents in early February.

Vaughn Stewart, Offerpad's market director in Orlando and Jacksonville said, "Jacksonville is a strong real estate market with a promising local economy. Offerpad intends to meet the demand and exceed the expectations of even more Florida home buyers and sellers who are looking for the best in customized real estate options."

About Offerpad

Offerpad is a leading technology and real estate company on a mission to provide the best way to buy and sell a home. Leading with firsthand real estate experience and utilizing powerful technology developed in-house, Offerpad provides direct home offers to deliver modern, consumer-centric home buying and selling solutions that help people move freely. On average, Offerpad receives a new offer request from homeowners every 30 seconds and acquires a home every 20 minutes throughout regular business hours. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in 800 cities and counting. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

