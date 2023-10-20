|
20.10.2023 12:30:00
Offers for Subscription – Over-Allotment Facility
Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
The Directors of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Companies’) have confirmed that the over-allotment facility of up to £10 million may be used in relation to the Companies’ offers for subscription that opened on 14 September 2023 (the ‘Offers’). This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offers to £30 million.
A copy of the prospectus dated 14 September 2023 relating to the Offers has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available to the public for viewing online at the following web-site address:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
and on the Companies' website
https://www.octopusinvestments.com
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
