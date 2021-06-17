OfferUp Hires Todd Dunlap as its New Chief Executive Officer

SEATTLE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OfferUp announced that Todd Dunlap will join the company as its new chief executive officer and member of its board of directors. Dunlap joins OfferUp from Booking.com, where he helped open and grow the US market as its first managing director nine years ago. Dunlap also plays a leadership role for Booking Holdings, where he sets strategy and drives profitable growth across the other North American brands, including Priceline, Agoda, Kayak and OpenTable. Booking Holdings, traded on NASDAQ (BKNG), is a multi-billion dollar valued US-based corporation.

Dunlap joins OfferUp at an exciting time for the company. "2020 was a pivotal year for OfferUp," said Nick Huzar, OfferUp co-founder and current CEO. "OfferUp was a critical lifeline to millions of Americans as our users looked to buy and sell goods outside of the standard retail environment. The pandemic demonstrated just how ubiquitous recommerce can be, and OfferUp intends to continue to drive the local recommerce movement as the economy opens back up. When I met Todd, I knew that he was the right leader to help us realize the vision I had when I started OfferUp and that his leadership and experience will help our company achieve its full potential."

Huzar will retain the president and board chair titles and manage customer-facing features and experience as OfferUp's chief product officer.

"OfferUp has a community of 56 million highly engaged users, a great product, and a talented team," said Dunlap. "This provides a solid foundation on which to build and realize the huge potential for future growth. OfferUp has a strong culture of innovation and user-focused decision making, and I'm looking forward to working closely with Nick and his team to continue to build on their current success."

Prior to Booking.com, Dunlap worked at Microsoft in a variety of roles, including as the vice president & COO of Microsoft's Consumer & Online Division where he helped launch the original Xbox. Before Microsoft, he led the Internet Business Unit at WRQ, a global software and consulting firm. Dunlap earned two Bachelor of Science degrees, one in aerospace engineering from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the other in business administration from Park University. Dunlap has also completed graduate programs at Stanford and the University of Washington. He serves on the board of directors for Better Collective (BETCO), a leader in online gaming. He will begin at OfferUp in July.

For more information, go to https://blog.offerup.com/ .

About OfferUp

OfferUp's goal is to be the platform of choice for local commerce. As the largest mobile marketplace for local buyers and sellers in the U.S., the Company's iOS and Android apps have been in the top five most popular shopping apps lists for more than three years. In 2020, OfferUp combined with letgo in the U.S. and had over 56 million users. The privately held company is based in Bellevue, WA and backed by top investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Warburg Pincus, GGV Capital, T Rowe Price, Allen&Co, and Coatue Management. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

