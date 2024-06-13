Office Depot Introduces New Ad Campaign, "OD Does It”

Office Depot, a leading omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping its small business, home office and education customers live more productive and organized lives, is promoting its wide variety of innovative products and services through its new ad campaign, "OD Does It.” Custom signs and banners, marketing materials, furniture, office supplies, dorm décor, technology, party supplies, even TSA Pre-Check services – OD Does It … and more.

The campaign uses Montell Jordan’s iconic hit "This is How We Do It” in the commercial to spotlight all the ways Office Depot can help customers with everything from tech support to party supplies. The video is running nationally right now across social media, online display, and streaming services like ESPN, Paramount+, ABC, and Peacock.

"For more than 35 years, Office Depot has been focused on helping our customers achieve success, however they’ve defined it,” said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president of The ODP Corporation and president of Office Depot. "This campaign is all about showcasing the extensive portfolio of products and services we have available and the associates who help make it happen every day.”

For more information about all the ways Office Depot OfficeMax makes lives a whole lot easier in the home, office and classroom, visit https://www.officedepot.com/l/oddoesit.

