Office1 Finalizes Partnership with Chaparral Business Machines

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Office1, based out of Las Vegas, announced today they have finalized a landmark partnership with Chaparral Business Machines, Inc (Chaparral).

The partnership builds upon Chaparral's commitment to provide top-quality document imaging systems and solutions, as well as excellence in customer service. Chaparral is now backed by Office1's mission to revolutionize today's businesses, providing all-in-one solutions for offices of all sizes.

"We're excited to welcome Chaparral into the Office1 family, a move that sparks innovation and will enable our IT professionals to troubleshoot and fix issues in real-time, as well as offer managed services and quality document imaging to more customers," said Todd Rogers, President of Office1. "With this thrilling expansion into Central California, we'll continue to set the standard for customer service and provide optimized solutions for more businesses."

"This partnership builds upon the Chaparral legacy, providing the in-depth localized knowledge, document imaging solutions and customer service that our customers have enjoyed for years," said Ralph Reese, Chaparral's Market Manager. "Joining the Office1 family allows us to continue serving the community as we have for decades, with the power and knowledge of optimizing offices in ways we couldn't before."

Office1 strives to innovate how offices function by providing unparalleled, personalized business technology solutions, and this partnership with Chaparral will allow them to do so with new companies while enhancing top-notch technology solutions in existing California and Nevada markets.

About Office1

Office1 is one of the largest, privately-owned office technology providers in the United States providing innovative IT solutions, including copiers and printers, document imaging, cloud security and managed IT to companies in California and Nevada. Office1 seeks to innovate and modernize businesses through proactive, personalized and eco- friendly office technology solutions, beginning with planning and continuing through implementation and optimization. This centralization of business IT solutions into one company makes Office1 an industry leader in office technology.

