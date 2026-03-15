Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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15.03.2026 22:47:29
Offshore Driller With $7.5 Billion Backlog Sees $6 Million Investor Trim Amid Staggering Stock Surge
Kerrisdale Advisers disclosed in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing that it reduced its stake in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE), selling 204,364 shares in a trade estimated at $6.04 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC reduced its holdings of Noble Corporation by 204,364 shares. The estimated transaction value is approximately $6.04 million, based on the average price during the fourth quarter of 2025. At quarter-end, the fund’s remaining position was 147,621 shares, with a reported value of $4.17 million. The net position value fell by $5.79 million over the quarter.Noble Corporation plc is a leading offshore drilling contractor with a global presence and a modern fleet designed to serve diverse customer needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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