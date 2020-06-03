Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) Market to Touch USD 20.73 Billion by 2027; Rising Production of Conventional and Unconventional Reservoirs Will Augment Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

PUNE, India, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Offshore Support Vessel market size is poised to gain traction from increasing investments in the deployment of renewable and non-renewable energy generation procedures across all regions with the seashore. Offshore Support Vessel serve various operational purposes such as construction work, or oil and gas exploration at high seas. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, "Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Vessel Type (Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessel (AHTS), Platform Supply Vessels (PSV), Crew Vessel, Others), By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater), By Application (Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind, Patrolling, Research & Surveying, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027", the market is anticipated to hitUSD 20.73 billion by 2027 from USD 16.10 billion earned in 2019. The forecast period is set between 2020 to 2027 and the market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9%.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The Report Answers the following Questions

How fierce is the competition in this market?

How will the current COVID-19 pandemic impact the market?

Which strategies are adopted by players to maintain their foothold in the market?

What is the future of this market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Discovery of New Reserves to Add Impetus to Market

The growing number of production and exploration activities and the recent discovery of offshore hydrocarbon assets is considered as a key Offshore Support Vessel market growth drivers. In addition to this, the presence of a substantial amount of oil and gas reserves is also boosting the market. For instance, the company Eni announced the discovery of a new reserve called Sureste Basin in the Mexican offshore in February 2020. This unexplored reserve is estimated to hold 200 to 300 million barrels of oil somewhere in the deepwater and an output capacity of more than 10,000 barrels of oil daily. The discovery of such precious reserves is likely to bode well for the market in the coming years.

In addition to this, the current pandemic of COVID19 has led to prolonged geopolitical uncertainties in trade relations. The rapidly increasing rate of coronavirus cases has impacted the cross-country trade relations via sea trade very badly This may pose a major challenge to the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the increasing demand for energy, and oil and gas products is likely to create growth opportunities for the market in the long run.

Segment-

Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessel (AHTS) Segment to Hold Largest Shares Owing to Presence of Huge Equipment for Rescue Operations

With respect to segmentation by vessel type, the anchor handling tug supply vessel or the AHTS segment is holding the dominant share. This is because these types of vessels consist of cargo-carrying barges and large equipment such as Tugs, anchors, winches, and others that can be useful in case of emergency or any rescue operations. In 2019, this segment earned a 31.6% share.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant Attributed to Clean Energy Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific earned USD 4.08 billion in 2019 and emerged dominant on account of the rise in hydrocarbon activities, coupled with the advantages provided by clean energy outlook. Major nations leading this region include Japan, Australia, India, China, and other Southeast Asian nations. On the other side, the uptaking of various clean energy initiatives and hydrocarbon reserve exploration activities are likely to help Europe compete closely with Asia Pacific. Other than this, North America will witness significant growth on account of the growing production of conventional and unconventional reservoirs. Furthermore, the availability of huge unexplored reservoirs at low capital expenditure is expected to help the Middle East and Africa region witness notable growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape-

Players Aiming to Provide Efficient Operations for Generating More Revenues

Several players are operating in this market, some of which are engaged in designing of new vessel structure to improve their fleet integrations across a variety of application range. This is expected to help players gain momentum in the market. Besides this, players are also investing heavily in exploration activities for earning the lion's share in the market.

Significant Industry Developments of the Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) Market include:

March 2020 – An announcement was made by OSV operator based in Norway called Solstad Offshore for supplying five platform supply vessels (PSLs) in the North Sea. These units were deployed for supporting the offshore drilling rigs functioning in the waters of the United Kingdom region.

January 2019 – Three fast support vessels (FSVs) were acquired by Seacor Marine to its fleet offering. This new addition will help increase the total FSV count of the company to 20, thereby serving offshore production and drilling with higher speed and versatility.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of players operating in Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) Market. They are as follows:

BOURBON ( France )

) Vroon ( Netherlands )

) Damen Shipyards Group ( Netherlands )

) "K" line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd) ( Japan )

) Hornbeck Offshore (U.S.)

Solstad Offshore ASA ( Norway )

) MMA Offshore Limited ( Australia )

) Nam Cheong Offshore Pte Ltd ( Malaysia )

) Maersk Supply Service ( Denmark )

) Havila Shipping ASA ( Norway )

) SEACOR Marine Holdings (U.S.)

Edison Chouest Offshore (U.S.)

Siem Offshore ( Norway )

) Tidewater Marine (U.S.)

Other players

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/offshore-support-vessels-market-100147

