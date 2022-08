Ofgem confirms energy price cap to be updated every three months

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Change from biannual review comes as regulator warns customers face ‘very challenging winter ahead’Ofgem has confirmed that the energy price cap will be updated quarterly, rather than every six months, as it warned that customers face a “very challenging winter ahead”.The energy regulator said reviewing the price cap for household bills every three months would allow it to “adjust much more quickly” to volatility in the market. Continue reading...