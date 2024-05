Ofgem considers reversing ban on cheaper deals for new energy customers

Great Britain regulator says rule ‘no longer necessary for market stability’ and could be reducing competitionOfgem could allow energy suppliers to once more vie for new customers by offering them cheaper deals than existing policyholders receive, under proposals to reignite competition in the market.The energy regulator for Great Britain is considering reversing its ban on so-called “acquisition tariffs” which are offered exclusively to new applicants at a discounted rate in order to tempt them away from their current suppliers. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel