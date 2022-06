Ofgem to announce measures aimed at protecting money of energy customers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Regulator says shake-up is designed to cut risk of suppliers going bust and will change rules on credit balances in event of collapsesNew measures to better protect customers’ money and stop energy suppliers using some of their cash “like an interest-free company credit card” are to be announced on Monday by the industry regulator.Ofgem said its package of “tough” measures was aimed at reducing the risk of more energy suppliers going bust, and would also include changes designed to stop firms raising customers’ direct debit payments by more than necessary. Continue reading...