18.04.2023 19:38:09
Ofgem’s voluntary code on prepayment meters seems a bit of a mess | Nils Pratley
Can energy suppliers really assess people’s medical conditions? And why has the age bar been set as high as 85?A voluntary code on involuntary installations sounds like a muddle. That impression is reinforced when reading the detail of Ofgem’s attempt to put a stop to some energy suppliers’ thuggish approach to fitting prepayment meters.You have to be aged 85 or over and living alone, or be extremely incapacitated or severely or terminally ill, to be in the “high risk” category that Ofgem says should never have a meter installed forcibly. Why set the age cut-off as high as 85? There was no explanation. Continue reading...
