OFS Credit Company Reports Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) reported net earnings per share of $0.05 for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023. Net investment income was $3.8 million, or $0.34 per share. Core net investment income was $7.0 million, or $0.62 per share, for the third quarter. Net asset value per share was $8.02 as of July 31, 2023.

Bilal Rashid, CEO, said: "We continue to believe that our balance sheet remains well positioned with 100% fixed-rate financing and over 95% of our liabilities maturing in 2026."

On September 1, OFS Credit's board declared a quarterly distribution of $0.55 per share of common stock for the fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2023.

