Ofwat asks water firms to do more for people struggling to pay bills

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Regulator publishes guidelines as Severn Trent launches £30m support package amid cost of living crisisThe regulator Ofwat has urged water companies to do more to help people across England and Wales who are struggling to pay their utility bills as the cost of living squeeze tightens.Ofwat has published a new set of guidelines for water companies designed to make it easier for households to get help with paying their bills or repaying debts. Continue reading...