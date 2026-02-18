OGE Energy Annual Profit, Revenue Improve; Expects 2026 Earnings To Rise

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp.(OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, or OG&E, on Wednesday reported a rise in earnings for the full year, helped by increased revenue. In addition, for fiscal 2026, the company expects an increase in consolidated earnings.

For the 12-month period to December 31, 2025, the company reported a net income of $470.7 million, or $2.32 per share, higher than $441.5 million, or $2.19 per share, in the same period last year.

Operating income moved up to $799.4 million from $745.3 million in 2024. Revenue was $3.260 billion, up from $2.985 billion in the previous year.

The Board will pay a dividend of $0.425 per share on April 24 to shareholders of record as of April 6.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, OGE Energy expects a rise in consolidated earnings in a range of $2.38 to $2.48 per share, compared with $2.32 per share of fiscal 2025. The company forecasts earnings of $2.57 per share for OG&E, the electric company, and a loss of $0.14 per share for the holding company.

OGE Energy noted that it expects to grow consolidated profit per share annually between 5% and 7% from the midpoint of 2026's guidance range and aims for the top half of the range through 2028.

OGE was up by 0.21% at $47 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.