Oh Canada! Cunard is calling.

VALENCIA, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echoing the travel industry's excitement at the news that the Canadian authorities are once again welcoming cruise ships, Cunard is eager to call on Vancouver and the spectacular region of Alaska this summer and beyond.

Reduced fares on a variety of Alaska itineraries are now available through Cunard's 'Sailing Soon Savings' offer

Cunard returned to Alaska in 2019 to much fanfare and excitement, and now looks ahead with great enthusiasm to their 2022 summer Alaska season on Queen Elizabeth. The ship will again sail through the storied waters and landscapes of the Last Frontier, featuring the blue hues of the immense Hubbard Glacier, and Glacier Bay National Park – where visitors are awed by some of the world's most spectacular tidewater glaciers.

The ship will sail a coastal transit from Los Angeles to Vancouver on May 30, and begin sailing in Alaska on June 5, offering seven and 10-day voyages through July. At the conclusion of the season in late July, Queen Elizabeth will sail down the west coast, providing guests the option to join the ship in San Francisco and in Los Angeles, as the ship journeys onward through the Panama Canal to cap off her Alaska voyages this year. Queen Elizabeth sails in Alaska again in 2023 with an expanded series of itineraries.

"Amidst the myriad choices, Cunard's signature voyage offering, in tandem with the wild frontier of Alaska, is uniquely captivating and distinctive in many ways," says Jamie Paiko, vice president of Sales, Cunard North America. "Guests enjoy the line's hallmark experiences and amenities in a large ship environment but with fewer guests on ships of her size. And this year we are excited to debut our new 'Ice White Ball' with 'Taste of Alaska' Gala dining menu."

Guests will also enjoy world class enrichment programs including acclaimed adventurers Kenton Cool, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Felicity Aston and Peter Hillary; renowned Princess and Queens Grill Suite accommodations and dining; signature White Star Service; more time in port, and the ability to call on smaller regional destinations such as Sitka and Haines.

Guests can choose from a variety of itineraries and book reduced fares on an Alaska voyage through Cunard's "Sailing Soon Savings" offer: https://www.cunard.com/en-us/cruise-deals/sailing-soon-savings. Balcony accommodations on seven-night Alaska voyages in 2022 start from $899 per person; 2023, sailings are also available.

As always, Cunard will carry on adapting protocols to best protect everyone onboard, and meet all requirements of visited destinations, including vaccine and testing policies.

