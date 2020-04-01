OHA Media Statement re: Shortage of Personal Protective Equipment in Ontario

TORONTO, April 1, 2020 /CNW/ - "On behalf of Ontario's 141 public hospitals, the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) thanks the Government of Canada and Government of Ontario for ongoing actions to help ensure Ontario hospitals are prepared to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. The urgent and repeated pleas to Canadians to stay home and to maintain physical distancing, as well as the allocation of financial resources to ensure that hospitals and other health providers have the financial resources needed to operate during a potential surge in COVID-19 cases, is truly appreciated.

As the number of Ontarians requiring acute care for COVID-19 rises sharply, the OHA is extremely concerned that many Ontario hospitals are running low on personal protective equipment (PPE), particularly masks.

For several months the OHA has been supportive of Ontario government efforts to measure, evaluate and safeguard materials and infrastructure, particularly personal protective equipment. Ontario hospitals have been communicating directly with the Ministry of Health, Ontario Health and their Shared Service Organizations and Group Purchasing Organizations (SSOs/GPOs) to source and acquire PPE while also exercising conservation strategies to safeguard supply, as directed by the Chief Medical Officer of Health in Ontario.

While the OHA understands there is unprecedented global demand and supply chain disruption, Ontario hospitals are now at a critical juncture. Many hospitals are running low on supply of PPE, particularly masks. On behalf of Ontario hospitals, the OHA calls on both levels of government to clearly and specifically inform hospitals on when new PPE supplies will be delivered to individual organizations.

The OHA calls on the Right Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and the Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, and their governments, to work unceasingly to ensure that new supply is provided immediately to Ontario's hospitals, long-term care facilities, nursing homes and other essential health services providers. These urgent actions are needed to ensure the safety of our province's dedicated health care workers who are working tirelessly to provide life-saving care to a growing number of Ontario's most vulnerable patients."

- Anthony Dale, President and CEO

