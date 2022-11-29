|
29.11.2022 16:15:00
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Teams up with University of Akron and Summit Glove to Produce Nitrile Gloves in Ohio
MINERVA, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Glove is partnering with Ohio Penal Industry (OPI) and the University of Akron to produce nitrile gloves in Ohio! Bringing back glove manufacturing to the U.S.A. Working together to provide education and a path for success for both incarcerated adults and American manufacturing.
Ohio Penal Industry staff members from The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction met with University of Akron (UA) representatives from school's polymer science program. UA will be providing courses with a path to an associate degree in technical studies for the staff and incarcerated adults who work in our nitrile glove operation at Madison Correctional Institution. Summit Glove provides technical support and guidance throughout the project. Thank you to UA and Summit Glove for being a part of this new industry!
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohio-department-of-rehabilitation-and-correction-teams-up-with-university-of-akron-and-summit-glove-to-produce-nitrile-gloves-in-ohio-301688838.html
SOURCE Summit Glove Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell stellt geringere Zinserhöhungen in Ausblick: Wall Street geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneinheitlich. Die US-Börsen steigen nach der Powell-Rede geschlossen an. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.