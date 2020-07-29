Ohio Earns Top-Ten Rankings Across Sector Lines from Business Facilities Magazine

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ohio captured nine top-10's in Business Facilities rankings of states, including top-three rankings for automotive manufacturing strength, manufacturing employment and foreign direct investment capital. In addition, Toledo, Dayton and Akron earned high manufacturing rankings while Cincinnati was recognized as a top corporate headquarters location.

"Ohio earned high rankings across sector lines in 2019, showing the diverse opportunity businesses can find here," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "In 2020, it is important for companies to invest with confidence, and Ohio has the infrastructure, people, and ingenuity to partner in companies' future success."

JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said that the high rankings are an example of the value proposition Ohio provides for businesses.

"Ohio has a diverse mix of urban, suburban and rural communities filled with skilled, industrious talent and located within a day's drive of 60 percent of the U.S. and Canadian populations," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "We move forward with confidence that Ohio will continue to be a magnet for business investment and a location of choice for in-demand workforce talent."

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years.

The State of Ohio captured nine Top 10's in Business Facilities rankings for states, including:

No. 2 ranking in Automotive Manufacturing Strength

No. 3 Manufacturing Employment

No. 3 FDI Capex

No. 6 Opportunity Zones

No. 7 GDP

No. 7 Solar Power Jobs

No. 9 Aerospace

No. 9 Manufacturing Output percentage

No. 10 Tech Jobs

Four Ohio metros earned top ten rankings:

Toledo -No. 2 Manufacturing (Mid-Sized MSAs)

-No. 2 Manufacturing (Mid-Sized MSAs) Dayton - No. 3 Manufacturing

- No. 3 Manufacturing Akron - No. 7 Manufacturing

- No. 7 Manufacturing Cincinnati - No. 7 Corporate Headquarters

To view the complete 2020 BF Rankings Report, including state, metro and international rankings, visit businessfacilities.com.

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati , Ohio Southeast and Team NEO . Learn more at www.jobsohio.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

