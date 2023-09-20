Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Names ADS "Gold" in 2023 Encouraging Environmental Excellence Awards

ADS honored for water quality protection, recycling and commitment to innovation

HILLIARD, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions and one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, was named a "Gold Level" honoree by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the 2023 Encouraging Environmental Excellence (E3) Awards.

The award recognized ADS' commitment to reducing energy intensity and greenhouse gas emissions, charitable donations, and holding true to its 10-year goals to reduce the environmental impact of operations.

"The ADS commitment to sustainability and resiliency is one of our most important business practices," said Scott Barbour, ADS president and CEO. "As we like to say at ADS, our reason is water. It is the most precious resource we have, and by protecting it, ADS also protects and improves the quality of life for people in our local Ohio communities and those across North America."

The Ohio EPA E3 Gold Level recognizes organizations that have comprehensive environmental stewardship programs. ADS was evaluated based on 15 environmental stewardship criteria that include pollution prevention, stormwater best management practices, sustainable materials and purchasing, and others.

The Ohio EPA recognized 27 companies in this year's E3 awards. ADS was one of two companies that achieved Gold Level.

"Ohio is the heart of sustainability, and we're committed to recognizing those at the forefront of innovation and stewardship," said Ohio EPA Director Anne M. Vogel. "We're excited to reward companies that are helping children grow up in a safe environment and partnering to support the communities they call home. Their work inspires all of us to do more, and we are proud to share in their success."

ADS is one of the world's leading producers of corrugated plastic pipe, with more than 12 billion feet of pipe in service around the world. Earlier this year, ADS' sustainability efforts were also recognized by USA TODAY, which named ADS to its inaugural list of America's Climate Leaders.

ADS is the world's largest supplier of HDPE (high-density polyethylene) pipes, used to manage stormwater on agricultural fields, in subdivisions and throughout cities and infrastructure around the world. Much of that pipe is made from recycled single-use plastics — things like shampoo bottles and laundry detergent bottles. In Fiscal 2023, ADS recycled 540 million pounds of plastic, transforming it into stormwater and onsite septic wastewater management products that are designed to last decades.

The company's commitment to environmental stewardship begins with water, but ADS also recognizes that ecosystems are connected. The company is working in Fiscal 2023 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across all of its facilities.

About the Ohio EPA E3 Awards

The Encouraging Environmental Excellence (E3) Awards recognize an organization's exceptional achievements in environmental stewardship. Any business, industry, trade association, college, university, or professional organization in Ohio can be recognized for their commitment to environmental excellence.

The goal of environmental stewardship is to reduce the impact of business or organizational activities on the environment beyond measures required by any permit or rule, producing a better environment, conserving natural resources and resulting in long-term economic benefits. More information, including a complete list of criteria, can be found at https://epa.ohio.gov/divisions-and-offices/environmental-financial-assistance/recognition-and-awards/e3-program.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and on-site septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS and its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, provide superior stormwater drainage and on-site septic wastewater products used in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture, while delivering unparalleled customer service. ADS manages the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. The company is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year.

Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the company's website at www.adspipe.com.

