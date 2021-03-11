Ohio Power Tool Expands, Launching New Brand: Trade Pro Outfitters

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Power Tool, a locally owned and operated tool distributer located in Grandview, Ohio is expanding their store and product offering with the launch of their new brand—Trade Pro Outfitters. Trade Pro Outfitters will provide apparel and safety equipment in an underserved market, acting as a one-stop shop for those who work in the trades.

"Trade Pro Outfitters is our store within a store at Ohio Power Tool. Working directly with trade professionals every day, we have identified a demand for a local shop to cater exclusively to the apparel and safety needs of our customers. Trade Pro Outfitters will offer a wide range of high-quality boots, work gear, AR/FR clothing and other safety products for the jobsite--all conveniently attached to your favorite power tool destination!" -Jay Amstutz, President of Ohio Power Tool

With the rapid growth of Columbus and neighboring cities, there is more of a need than ever for a local provider of the materials that trade workers use day in and day out, which not only includes tools, but the safety equipment and apparel required to handle these tough jobs as well. Ohio Power Tool has expanded their showroom to launch Trade Pro Outfitters, allowing tradespeople to talk with experts as well as feel and test the equipment for quality, comfort, and durability before making their purchase.

Trade Pro Outfitters will provide equipment and apparel from top brands such as Milwaukee Tool, Helly Hansen, Georgia Boot and many more. Products offered include, but are not limited to:

• Safety Boots & Footwear • Safety Gloves • Hard Hats & Headwear • Flame Resistant Clothing • Fall Protection Equipment • High Visibility Apparel • Eye & Ear Protection • Masks & Respirators

Trade Pro Outfitters is open to shop now at 999 Goodale Blvd., Columbus, OH 43212.

About Ohio Power Tool

Ohio Power Tool has been in business since 1983 providing premier customer service specializing in sales and factory authorized service for all major brands of pneumatic tools, electric tools and hydraulic equipment. Our experienced staff can help you find the right tool for the job! For more information on Ohio Power Tool or Trade Pro Outfitters, please call 614-481-2111 or visit www.ohiopowertool.com.

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Transue, Marketing Lead

614-796-0855

lauren@ohiopowertool.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohio-power-tool-expands-launching-new-brand-trade-pro-outfitters-301246015.html

SOURCE Ohio Power Tool