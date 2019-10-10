Ohio Roofing Contractor Sam Boak Thanks Partners with 2019 Annual Steak Fry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sam Boak, founder and president of Boak & Sons, hosted the 2019 Annual Steak Fry on Tuesday, October 8. Boak & Sons is an Ohio roofing contracting company located in Youngstown.

The Annual Steak Fry is held every year as Boak's way of saying thanks and getting to know the partners and employees that work with Boak & Sons. Over 200 people from more than 50 different companies were in attendance this year creating the opportunity for our customers to network with each other.

"It's important to show appreciation to our partners because without them, Boak & Sons wouldn't be the successful company we are today," says Boak. "The steak fry is fantastic way for us to develop lasting friendships with our partners and show them how valuable they are to us."

Boak & Sons' partnerships go far beyond the world of commercial and residential roofing and insulation. We work with people, companies and manufacturers from all over Northeast Ohio and beyond. We are conveniently located just off major freeways directly between Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cleveland, Ohio. From exterior contracting equipment to office supplies and automotive manufactures, each partnership plays a vital role in the Boak & Sons community.

The Annual Steak Fry is also open to all of our employees at Boak & Sons, giving everyone the opportunity to get to know employees from different departments.

Macali Catering supplied over 250 choice steaks and grilled them to perfection right outside the Boak & Sons warehouse. Sam Boak brought Macali Catering to the very first Boak & Sons Steak Fry over three decades ago and continues to praise the excellent quality the Macali family provides.

"In all that we do at Boak & Sons, whether it be for a steak fry or an exterior contracting project, we believe in providing incomparable quality work. Macali is a prime example of that business model," says Boak. "I ask Macali to provide the steak for the Annual Steak Fry every year, no matter the cost, because I know that I will receive the highest quality product, and that's also how I run my business. Customers of Boak & Sons know that when they hire us, they are paying for an exceptional exterior contracting experience."

About Boak & Sons:

Boak & Sons, Inc. was founded by Sam Boak in 1974 as an insulation contractor. With the high energy costs of the 70's, Boak & Sons expanded early on into the roofing business. They offered economical roof installations through cutting edge technology and equipment, allowing customers to recoup even more in energy savings. Today, Boak & Sons is a residential and commercial contractor for roofing, insulation, sheet metal, windows, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, the company serves customers in surrounding areas from Cleveland to Pittsburgh. For more information on Boak & Sons, visit their website at: https://www.boakandsons.com/

