03.08.2023 20:47:00
OHIO TEAMSTERS DEMAND FAIR CONTRACT FROM TERMINAL OPERATOR
Ashtabula Logistics Workers Want Better Wages, Respect from Kinder Morgan
ASHTABULA, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 377 members are demanding Kinder Morgan negotiate a fair contract with better pay. The Teamsters overwhelmingly voted down the company's subpar, 'last, best, and final offer,' which included wages that do not keep pace with record inflation.
"Our standard of living would move backwards with those wages," said Alex Terry, a crane operator who has worked at the company for almost a decade. "Kinder Morgan needs to return to the negotiating table and offer us a contract our families can live on. We are prepared to fight for as long as it takes to get the contract we deserve."
The 25 logistics workers voted unanimously last month to authorize a strike. They held a practice picket outside Kinder Morgan's Pinney Dock Terminal on August 1. Teamsters are prepared for more actions if Kinder Morgan does not get serious at the bargaining table.
"While other companies nearby offered meaningful raises throughout the pandemic, Kinder Morgan has been sitting on its hands," said Steve Anzevino, President of Local 377. "We will keep on fighting until this company delivers a fair contract."
Teamsters Local 377 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Northeastern Ohio.
