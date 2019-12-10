OhioHealth and Docent Health Announce Relationship to Simplify and Navigate Care for Patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OhioHealth and Docent Health today announced that OhioHealth patients in select geographies will have access to a unique set of patient navigation services from Docent Health that will help them access, navigate, and engage with the healthcare system in a whole new way.

Beginning in test markets, OhioHealth patients will have access to a service that extends the reach of traditional care teams to support patients and families throughout their lifetime care needs.

Conveniently accessible, live patient navigators will communicate with residents via smart text messaging and phone. The program provides both proactive and reactive support to individuals to increasingly personalize the experience of interacting with the healthcare system.

"OhioHealth is always looking for ways to advance our mission through innovation, and to deliver on the brand promise we make to the communities we serve. We believe our patients and their families deserve the best possible healthcare, so we're reimagining how we support patients in a more consumer-centric way," said Michael Krouse, OhioHealth Senior Vice President, and Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. "The relationship with Docent Health will allow us to engage and improve the health of the communities we serve in a more personalized and human-centered way."

The technology-enabled service will send outbound messages to patients to:



recommend care and wellness services

develop patient profiles based on preferences and barriers to care

help patients prepare for care episodes

and assist in navigating care transitions

The service is a convenient point of contact for patients as they have questions about their care journeys, and the health services provided by OhioHealth and community partners.

The Docent technology is integrated into the EMR and works in collaboration with OhioHealth physicians and other departments to improve coordination and standardization of the care experience.

"OhioHealth is a forward-looking and innovative organization," said Royal Tuthill, President and Co-Founder of Docent Health. "This partnership has the power to reshape how health systems manage patient relationships across individual touchpoints and healthcare journeys. It's a truly longitudinal approach that will provide great benefits to patients while securing OhioHealth's market leadership position."

"In the ecosystem of patient engagement and navigation services, Docent Health delivers a thoughtful paring of technology and human interaction that deepens relationships between providers and communities" said Andy Lozier, Head of New Ventures & Business Incubation at OhioHealth. "This type of effort is a critical step in alleviating the complexity of healthcare that has become a significant burden for consumers."

Docent Health combines "H-I" and "A-I." Artificial intelligence improves convenience and helps personalize and scale human-centric services, while leaving room for human intelligence – guides enabled by Docent's proprietary software platform that collates patient data and predictively determines the right communications to develop patient relationships and help coordinate care. This customer-centric model is designed to improve wellness and differentiate the healthcare customer experience in a highly competitive marketplace.

The service will be available to OhioHealth patients in select markets in early 2020.

About OhioHealth

OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth has been recognized as one of the top five large health systems in America by Truven Health Analytics, an honor it has received six times. It is also recognized by Fortune as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" and has been for 13 years in a row, 2007–2019.

Serving its communities since 1891, OhioHealth is a family of 30,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a system of 12 hospitals and more than 200 ambulatory sites, hospice, home health, medical equipment and other health services spanning a 47-county area.

OhioHealth hospitals include OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Berger Hospital. For more information, please visit http://www.ohiohealth.com.

About Docent Health

Docent Health is a venture-backed technology and services healthcare company focused on helping healthcare organizations transform and truly embrace a consumer-centric approach to healthcare. The company's platform and services combine digital and human interactions to guide patients on journeys tailored to their specific needs and preferences. By utilizing Docent Health's platform, health systems and payors can provide differentiated care experiences that elevate engagement and retention while lowering cost of care. For more information, visit http://www.docenthealth.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

